Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Apartment Building in Northwest Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

NORTH LIBERTY, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.1 million sale of The Vues at North Liberty, a 20-unit apartment building in North Liberty, a city in Northwest Indiana. Jack Stanton, Quentin Benedetto and Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a national real estate investment and development firm. The property sold to a 1031 exchange buyer that recently sold an industrial building with the intent of transitioning into the multifamily sector. The sale marked the highest price per unit for a multifamily closing within a 50-mile radius of the subject property, according to Marcus & Millichap.

You may also like

Greystone Provides $11M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Hills of Corona...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 24,867 SF Midtown Plaza...

Woda Cooper Receives LIHTC Financing for Five New...

JLL Arranges $28M in Financing for Casa Verde...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of St. Theresa Care Center...

Friedman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 14,560 SF...

Occidental Management Expands Aspiria NOW Coworking Facility in...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of Brittany House Memory Care...