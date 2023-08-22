Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Apartment Building in Northwest Indiana

NORTH LIBERTY, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.1 million sale of The Vues at North Liberty, a 20-unit apartment building in North Liberty, a city in Northwest Indiana. Jack Stanton, Quentin Benedetto and Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a national real estate investment and development firm. The property sold to a 1031 exchange buyer that recently sold an industrial building with the intent of transitioning into the multifamily sector. The sale marked the highest price per unit for a multifamily closing within a 50-mile radius of the subject property, according to Marcus & Millichap.