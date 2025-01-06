Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Huntington Bank-Leased Retail Asset in Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a 5,749-square-foot retail building net leased to Huntington Bank in Southfield. Built in 2008 and located at 24805 W. 12 Mile Road, the property features four drive-thru lanes and an ATM. Huntington Bank recently signed a new 10-year triple-net ground lease, which began in March 2024. Ashish Vakhariya, Seth Haron and Darin Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private developer. The asset sold to a local, all-cash buyer.