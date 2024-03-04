Monday, March 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3405-Yarrow-St-Lakewood-CO
Stanbrick Dental and Dental Care Alliance are tenants at the 7,053-square-foot office building at 3405 Yarrow St. in Lakewood, Colo.
AcquisitionsColoradoHealthcareOfficeWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Medical Office Property in Lakewood, Colorado

by Amy Works

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an office building in Lakewood, a first-ring suburb of Denver. A private investor purchased the asset from a limited liability company for $2.1 million.

Located at 3405 Yarrow St., the property offers 7,053 square feet of Class B office space. Built in 2023, the building is fully occupied by Stanbrick Dental and Dental Care Alliance.

Erik Enstad, Chadd Nelson and Brandon Kramer of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, while Chris Lind, Mark Ruble, Zack House and Sean Lenchner of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the buyer in the deal. Adam Lewis of Marcus & Millichap served as Colorado broker of record.

You may also like

Lovett Industrial, Heitman Acquire 720,000 SF Industrial Park...

BWE Arranges $224.7M in Financing for Six-Property Apartment...

Clear Sky Capital Receives $17.5M Construction Loan for...

Level Asset Capital Buys Tower Office Plaza in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 216,000 SF Warehouse in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates $13.1M Purchase of Industrial...

Berkadia Brokers $38M Sale of 662-Unit Multifamily Property...

Dominion Negotiates Sale of Former Hospital in Tecumesh,...

Boulder Group Brokers $2.5M Sale of Restaurant Property...