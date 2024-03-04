Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Medical Office Property in Lakewood, Colorado

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an office building in Lakewood, a first-ring suburb of Denver. A private investor purchased the asset from a limited liability company for $2.1 million.

Located at 3405 Yarrow St., the property offers 7,053 square feet of Class B office space. Built in 2023, the building is fully occupied by Stanbrick Dental and Dental Care Alliance.

Erik Enstad, Chadd Nelson and Brandon Kramer of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, while Chris Lind, Mark Ruble, Zack House and Sean Lenchner of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the buyer in the deal. Adam Lewis of Marcus & Millichap served as Colorado broker of record.