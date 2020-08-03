Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Retail Asset Net-Leased to Wendy’s in Merrick, New York

MERRICK, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a 2,431-square-foot retail asset net leased to Wendy’s in the Long Island city of Merrick. Michael Tuccillo and Matthew Klang of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Wendy’s has 14 years remaining on its lease.