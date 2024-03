ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a 14,000-square-foot retail building anchored by AutoZone in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park. AutoZone occupies about 60 percent of the property, which is located at 9310 W. 159th St. adjacent to a Jewel-Osco grocery store. Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and the buyer, a local investor based in suburban Cook County.