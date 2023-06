ELGIN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a 10,500-square-foot retail property in Elgin. Advance Auto Parts is the anchor tenant at the fully leased center, which is located at 1881 Larkin Ave. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The team also procured the buyer, an East Coast-based limited liability company completing a 1031 exchange.