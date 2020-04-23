Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Asset in Fort Mohave, Arizona

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,021-square-foot restaurant property at 4751 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave, Ariz.

FORT MOHAVE, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 4751 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave. A limited liability company sold the property to a private investor for $2.1 million.

Mark Ruble, Jamie Medress and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller, while Andrew Irvine of Marcus & Millichap’s Ontario, Calif., office procured the buyer in the deal.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,021-square-foot property, which was constructed in 2020. The tenant has a new 10-year lease, including 10 percent rental increases every five years and four five-year renewal options. The double-net lease is backed by Starbucks Corp.