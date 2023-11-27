Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of 2900 Francis Avenue, a multifamily property located in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to a private investor for $2.2 million, or $225,000 per unit.

Jason Tuvia and Joshua Yeager of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and secured the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1922, the value-add property features 10 one-bedroom/one-bath apartments that are subject to Los Angeles’ rent control laws.