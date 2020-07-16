REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.2M Sale of Big 5 Sporting Goods-Occupied Retail Building in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Net Lease, Retail, Western

41800-W-Maricopa-Casa-Grande-Hwy-Maricopa-AZ

Big 5 Sporting Goods occupies the retail building at 41800 W. Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway in Maricopa, Ariz.

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 41800 W. Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway in Maricopa. A limited liability company sold the building to undisclosed buyer for $2.2 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods occupies the property on a net-leased basis.

Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Jamie Medress of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

