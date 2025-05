TOLEDO, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.2 million sale of a 2,325-square-foot restaurant property net leased to Chipotle in Toledo. Built in 2025, the building at 3360 Glendale Ave. features a “Chipotlane” drive-thru. Scott Woodard and Derrick Dougherty of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, a private net-lease owner based in New York. The undisclosed seller developed the site, which is located adjacent to Southland shopping center and the University of Toledo Medical Center.