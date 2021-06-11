REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.2M Sale of Habit Burger Grill-Occupied Building in Phoenix

745-E-Glendale-Ave-Phoenix-AZ

Habit Burger Grill occupies the 1,891-square-foot restaurant building at 745 E. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a restaurant property located at 745 E. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix. A limited liability company sold the asset to a personal trust for $2.2 million.

Habit Burger Grill occupies the 1,891-square-foot building, which was built in 1973, on a net-lease basis.

Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

