Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in St. Paul

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a multifamily portfolio in St. Paul for $2.2 million. The portfolio consists of twin 10-unit properties, both of which rise two stories and were constructed in 1949. Abe Roberts, Evan Miller and Chris Collins of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, neither of which were disclosed.