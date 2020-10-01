REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.2M Sale of Property Occupied by T-Mobile in Davenport, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 3,305-square-foot retail property occupied by T-Mobile in Davenport. An undisclosed buyer purchased the asset for $2.2 million. The building is located at 3150 E. 53rd St. T-Mobile has more than eight years remaining on its 10-year lease. Dominic Sulo and Samuel Malato of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka assisted in closing the transaction as broker of record in Iowa.

