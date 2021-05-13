Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.2M Sale of Rally’s-Occupied Restaurant Space in Rialto, California

Rally’s occupies the 1,086-square-foot, double drive-thru restaurant property at 466 E. Foothill Blvd. in Rialto, Calif.

RIALTO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a restaurant property located at 466 E. Foothill Blvd. in Rialto. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.2 million.

Rally’s occupies the 1,086-square-foot property, which was built in 2020, under a new 15-year absolute triple-net lease. The property features double drive-thru lanes.

Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller, while Matthew Luchs of Marcus & Millichap’s Ontario, Calif., office served as broker of record in the transaction.