TOLEDO, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 3,720-square-foot retail building in Toledo for $2.2 million. The property is home to Starbucks and Verizon. Both tenants have occupied the building since it was constructed in 2007. Suzanne Sharbek, Christopher Jackson, Erin Patton, Craig Fuller and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The all-cash buyer was a 1031 exchange investor based in California.