Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.3M Sale of Buca Di Beppo-Occupied Restaurant Property in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Restaurant, Retail

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.3 million sale of an 8,276-square-foot restaurant property occupied by Buca Di Beppo in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie. The net-leased building is located at 7711 Mitchell Road. Tom Gommels of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Alvin Mansour and Sim Liberow of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company completing a 1031 exchange.