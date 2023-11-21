Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.3M Sale of Industrial Flex Property in Bedford, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, N.H. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a 21,043-square-foot industrial flex property located in the Southern New Hampshire community of Bedford. The facility was constructed on 3.2 acres in 1987, and the site includes 1.5 acres of undeveloped land for future expansion. Harrison Klein, Ben Scherman and Luigi Lessa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. The facility was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale.

