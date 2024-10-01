Tuesday, October 1, 2024
American Machine Works Inc. sold the 16,000-square-foot property.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Munster, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

MUNSTER, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a 16,000-square-foot industrial property in Munster. The vacant, single-tenant asset is located at 570 Progress Ave. and features two five-ton cranes, a clear height of 24 feet, three drive-in doors and one dock-high door. Built in 2014, the facility is situated one block from Calumet Avenue and three miles from I-94. Clayton Isacson, Tyler Sharp and Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, American Machine Works Inc. The property sold to an out-of-market investor. Josh Caruana, broker of record in Indiana, assisted in closing the transaction.

