Monday, September 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Elmore Avenue Shoppes totals 9,835 square feet and is fully leased.
AcquisitionsIowaMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.3M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Davenport, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.3 million sale of Elmore Avenue Shoppes in Davenport. The fully occupied, six-unit retail strip center is located at 4810 Elmore Ave. just off I-74. Tenants at the 9,835-square-foot property, built in 2002, include GameStop, Hungry Hobo, Computer Repair Center, Indy Smoke Time, Novel Nail Time and 100% Chiropractic. Jeff Rowlett of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, GPH Davenport Retail LLC. Jon Ruzicka, broker of record in Iowa, assisted in closing the transaction. The sale closed within 50 days to an unnamed buyer.

You may also like

Equus Capital Partners Acquires Industrial Property in Lakeland,...

KLNB Brokers $16.7M Sale of Arbutus Shopping Center...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6M Sale of Retail...

Partnership Buys Two North Dallas Office Buildings Totaling...

Waterton Buys 410-Unit L Seven Apartment Property in...

Alterra IOS Acquires Five-Acre Site in Pasadena, Texas

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 10,157 SF Retail Strip...

Pinnacle Brokers $42M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

GPI Purchases 292-Unit Lofts at NoHo Commons Apartments...