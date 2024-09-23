Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.3M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Davenport, Iowa

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.3 million sale of Elmore Avenue Shoppes in Davenport. The fully occupied, six-unit retail strip center is located at 4810 Elmore Ave. just off I-74. Tenants at the 9,835-square-foot property, built in 2002, include GameStop, Hungry Hobo, Computer Repair Center, Indy Smoke Time, Novel Nail Time and 100% Chiropractic. Jeff Rowlett of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, GPH Davenport Retail LLC. Jon Ruzicka, broker of record in Iowa, assisted in closing the transaction. The sale closed within 50 days to an unnamed buyer.