Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.4M Sale of Campus Cottages Apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Campus Cottages in Hattiesburg, Miss., comprises 44 units in one- and two-bedroom layouts.

HATTIESBURG, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Campus Cottages, a 44-unit apartment community located at 119 North 35th St. in Hattiesburg, less than a half-mile from the University of Southern Mississippi. Built in 1967, the community features apartments in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Andrew Jacobs, Josh Jacobs and Royce Emerson of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the $2.4 million transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.





