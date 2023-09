ALTOONA, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.4 million sale of a 5,290-square-foot retail property at 220 Park Hills Plaza in Altoona, located roughly midway between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, that is net leased to Denny’s. Mark Taylor, Howard Levy and Brian Sy of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a private investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange, in the transaction. The seller was a REIT. Both parties requested anonymity.