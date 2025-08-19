Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Citi Trends and Standard Furniture have anchored Talladega Shopping Center for more than a decade.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.4M Sale of Shopping Center in Talladega, Alabama

by John Nelson

TALLADEGA, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.4 million sale of Talladega Shopping Center, a 47,437-square-foot shopping center located in Talladega, an eastern suburb of Birmingham.

Citi Trends and Standard Furniture, both of which have occupied the site for more than a decade, are the property’s anchor tenants. Additional tenants include Regional Finance and AT&T, which occupies a newly developed outparcel. The center was originally built in 1981 on 3.6 acres and was 88 percent leased at the time of sale.

Eric Abbott and Zachary Taylor of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Eddie Greenhalgh serves as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Alabama.

