Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment Complex

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.5 million sale of a 12-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn. The property comprises two contiguous buildings that feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. John Brennan and Samuel Finkler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.