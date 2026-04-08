Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Niets Investment Co. purchased the 5,000-square-foot, newly constructed property in Wausau.
AcquisitionsMidwestRestaurantRetailWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Retail Property in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

WAUSAU, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.5 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Chipotle in Wausau. The newly constructed building totals 5,000 square feet. The property is secured by a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed net lease and is the only Chipotle within a 95-mile radius, according to Marcus & Millichap. Jeff Rowlett, Blake Hanlon and Mark Peltin of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, Niets Investment Co. Michael Hughes of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. secured a five-year loan with a fixed interest rate of 5.65 percent and a 25-year amortization period.

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