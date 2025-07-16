Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Columbus Industrial Property

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.5 million sale of a 25,360-square-foot industrial property in Columbus. Located at 2536 Creekway Drive, the asset is fully leased to Service Partners under a new triple-net lease with 2.5 percent annual increases through May 2029. The tenant, a subsidiary of TopBuild Corp., occupies both bays of the facility, which was built in 1988 on 1.5 acres. Service Partners relocated to the site in summer 2024 from Mansfield, Ohio. Nathan Pealer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as RM-USE LLC. The property sold for 99 percent of the asking price.