Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Lansing, Illinois

LANSING, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.5 million sale of a 45,000-square-foot industrial building located at 2200 Bernice Road in Lansing, a southern suburb of Chicago. National Express Transit occupies the property on a net-lease basis. The company operates and repairs buses for southern Cook County locally. It also operates public transportation services in North America, Europe and Africa. Peter Doughty of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. He also secured and represented the buyer, a private investor.

