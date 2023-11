DENVER — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a flex industrial building located at 1919 Federal Blvd. in Denver. A private investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.5 million.

Situated on 0.4 acres, the 11,600-square-foot property features ample clear heights.

Jake Klimas and Brandon Kramer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.