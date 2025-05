SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.5 million sale of a 10,193-square-foot medical office building in the Southern New Jersey community of Swedesboro. Completed in 2008, the building at 100 Lexington Road was fully leased at the time of sale, with Inspira Health serving as the anchor. Mark Krantz and Derrick Dougherty of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were locally based entities that requested anonymity, in the transaction.