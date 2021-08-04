REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Raising Cane’s Ground Lease in Hamilton, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

HAMILTON, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group has brokered the $2.5 million sale of a Raising Cane’s ground lease in Hamilton, about 20 miles north of Cincinnati. The newly constructed property is located at 1479 Main St. Jordan Klink of Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Cincinnati-based West Hamilton Investments LLC. Peak 1031 Exchange Inc., a qualified intermediary for a private investor based in California, was the buyer. Bria Yik, a real estate agent affiliated with California-based Real Estates Unlimited, represented the buyer.

