PAULSBORO, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.5 million sale of a 46,236-square-foot shopping center in Paulsboro, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Save-A-Lot Food Stores and Dollar Tree are the anchor tenants at the property at 545 Broad St. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.