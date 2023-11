LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an apartment building located at 1807 S. New Hampshire Ave. in the Pico Union submarket of Los Angeles. The asset traded for $2.6 million, or $647,500 per unit.

Jason Tuvia of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

Built in 2021, the property features four four-bedroom/four-bath apartments that are not subject to Los Angeles’ rent control laws.