MILFORD, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.6 million sale of a fully occupied retail property in Milford, a suburb of Cincinnati. The eight-suite center is home to tenants such as Papa John’s, CheckSmart and Q-Nail. Ashley Riegert, Erin Patton, Scott Wiles and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Cincinnati-based ownership group. Buyer information was not provided.