Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is located at the 3,030-square-foot restaurant property at 7575 Falcon Market Place in Falcon, Colo.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.6M Sale of Net-Leased Restaurant Building in Falcon, Colorado

by Amy Works

FALCON, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a restaurant property located at 7575 Falcon Market Place in the Colorado Springs suburb of Falcon. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.6 million.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers occupies the 3,030-square-foot property on a net-lease basis. Part of a 20-acre development, the new restaurant is located in front of a King Soopers supermarket that is currently under construction.

Drew Isaac and James Rassenfoss of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver represented the seller in the deal.

