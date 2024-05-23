Thursday, May 23, 2024
Harps Foods anchors Delaware West Shopping Center in McComb, Miss.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.6M Sale of Retail Center in McComb, Mississippi

by John Nelson

MCCOMB, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.6 million sale of Delaware West Shopping Center, a retail center located in McComb, about 80 miles south of Jackson. Harps Foods anchors the property, which totals 54,450 square feet and was leased to eight tenants at the time of sale. Zach Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Tennessee-based developer, in the transaction. Mickey Davis, the firm’s broker of record, assisted in closing the sale.

“The level of competition for this offering illustrated how difficult it is to find such a solid return on a grocery-anchored center,” says Taylor.

