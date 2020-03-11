REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.6M Sale of Retail Strip in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Verizon and FedEx anchor the retail strip, among other tenants.

WILKES-BARRE, PENN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.6 million sale of Verizon & FedEx Strip Centers, a 9,306-square-foot retail strip center in Wilkes-Barre, a city in northeastern Pennsylvania. The strip is located at 940-46 Schechter Drive and was 100 percent leased at the time of sale. Derrick Dougherty and Mark Krantz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and secured the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

