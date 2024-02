EAST MOLINE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.7 million sale of a Caliber Collision-occupied property in East Moline, a city in northwest Illinois. The net-leased building, located at 3912 17th St., was recently upgraded with $400,000 in renovations, including parking lot resurfacing, new HVAC and new LED lighting. Jake Carter, Dan Yozwiak and Darpan Patel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. Buyer information was not provided.