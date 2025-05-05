Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Maplewood, Minnesota

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.7 million sale of Van Dyke Village Townhomes in the northeastern St. Paul suburb of Maplewood. The 20-unit multifamily property is located at 2191 Van Dyke St. and features two- and three-bedroom units with attached garages. Built in 2004, the asset is situated on 3.6 acres near Maplewood Mall and Keller Regional Park. Evan Miller, Chris Collins, Eric Wagner and Matthew Shide of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Van Dyke Street Homes LP, the original developer. Miller and Collins procured the buyer, Dadder’s Estates LLC.