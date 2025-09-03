Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Whataburger occupies the freestanding restaurant in Acworth, Ga., on a 15-year lease.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaNet LeaseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.7M Sale of New Restaurant in Metro Atlanta Leased to Whataburger

by John Nelson

ACWORTH, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.7 million sale of a newly built restaurant located at 3558 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth, a northwest suburb of Atlanta. Whataburger occupies the freestanding restaurant, which features a double drive-thru, on a new 15-year corporate ground lease.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an unnamed developer based in Georgia, in the transaction. Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap procured the unnamed buyer. The 3,318-square-foot Whataburger restaurant was delivered in April and is adjacent to a Walmart Super Center and Super Target.

You may also like

City Office REIT Sells Six Properties in Metro...

IPA Arranges Sale of 368-Unit CIRC Tucson Apartment...

TMG Partners, Bridges Capital Acquire 80,000 SF Office...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of 126-Room Hyatt...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 98-Unit Single-Family Rental Complex...

Realterm Buys 94,089 SF Warehouse Near Will Rogers...

Finial Group Negotiates Sale of 31,113 SF Shopping...

Burton, Peaceable Street Capital Close $123M Recapitalization of...

Madison Capital Arranges Equity for $84M Multifamily Development...