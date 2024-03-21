Thursday, March 21, 2024
The retail center at 1898 W. U.S. Highway 82 in Tifton, Ga., houses tenants including Little Caesar’s, Sally Beauty and Cricket Wireless.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.7M Sale of Retail Center in Tifton, Georgia

by John Nelson

TIFTON, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.7 million sale of a 16,324-square-foot retail center located at 1898 W. U.S. Highway 82 in Tifton, a city situated along I-75 in South Georgia. Zach Taylor and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the private buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

The property’s tenant roster includes Little Caesar’s, Sally Beauty and Cricket Wireless. Walmart Supercenter, Rent-A-Center and Lowe’s Home Improvement shadow-anchor the property.

