Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.7M Sale of Retail Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Galewood Plaza in Chicago for $2.7 million. The 14,071-square-foot retail property is located at 6600 W. North Ave. It was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Jackson Hewitt, CD One Price Cleaners and Cricket Wireless. Sean Sharko, Austin Weisenbeck and Adrian Mendoza of Marcus & Millichap marketed the building on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was undisclosed.