Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.8M Sale of Industrial Building in Agawam, Massachusetts

AGAWAM, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a 37,650-square-foot industrial building in Agawam, located just south of Springfield in western Massachusetts. The building, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, sits on a 3.4-acre site and features five loading docks and 40 parking spaces. Harrison Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a group of private investors, in the transaction. Tom Hovey and Eric Suffoletto of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer, an individual/personal trust.