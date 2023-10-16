Monday, October 16, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.8M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Abington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

ABINGTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 16 units in Abington, about 25 miles south of Boston. The portfolio spans a combined 1.2 acres and consists of one studio apartment, 13 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom residences. Tony Pepdjonovic and Evan Griffith of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual/personal trust, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a locally based limited liability company.

