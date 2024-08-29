Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.8M Sale of Vacant Industrial Building in Holliston, Massachusetts

HOLLISTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.8 million sale of a vacant industrial building in Holliston, a southwestern suburb of Boston. The building at 91 Kuniholm Drive totals 52,000 square feet and features multiple loading docks and a clear height of 16 feet. Harrison Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to renovate the building to be able to support multiple small users.