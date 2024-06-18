Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.9M Sale of AutoZone-Occupied Property in Shoreline, Washington

SHORELINE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property, located at 18217 Aurora Ave. North in Shoreline, a suburb north of Seattle. A private investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.9 million.

AutoZone occupies the 6,030-square-foot property on a net-lease basis. The tenant recently inked an early 10-year extension with scheduled rental increases every five years for the property.

Carson Breshears and Hank Wolfer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.