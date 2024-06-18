Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
18217-Aurora-Ave-N-Shoreline-WA.jpg
AutoZone occupies the 6,030-square-foot retail property at 18217 Aurora Ave. North in Shoreline, Wash.
AcquisitionsNet LeaseRetailWashingtonWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.9M Sale of AutoZone-Occupied Property in Shoreline, Washington

by Amy Works

SHORELINE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property, located at 18217 Aurora Ave. North in Shoreline, a suburb north of Seattle. A private investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.9 million.

AutoZone occupies the 6,030-square-foot property on a net-lease basis. The tenant recently inked an early 10-year extension with scheduled rental increases every five years for the property.

Carson Breshears and Hank Wolfer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Hudson Atlantic Arranges Sale of 57-Unit Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.6M Sale of Long...

Midland Properties Buys 70,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Going Local for Retail Success in Dana Point,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 626-Unit Self-Storage...

SVN | Dunn Commercial Brokers Sale of 56,905...

Harbor Capital Buys 50,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Partnership Acquires Colony Place Shopping Center in Plymouth,...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 116,135 SF Silvernail Plaza...