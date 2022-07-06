Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.9M Sale of MedMen-Leased Store in Pensacola, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The single-tenant, triple-net-leased MedMen store in Pensacola, Fla., opened in 2019 and was the fifth medical marijuana dispensary in Escambia County at the time.

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.9 million sale of a store located at 5048 Bayou Blvd. in Pensacola leased to MedMen, a national medical marijuana retailer. The single-tenant, triple-net-leased property in Northwest Florida opened in 2019 and was the fifth medical marijuana dispensary in Escambia County at the time. The MedMen store is an outparcel to Cordova Mall, which is within walking distance of Pensacola State College. Barry Wolfe and Alan Lipsky of Marcus & Millichap’s Wolfe-Lipsky team, which has brokered the sale of 22 medical marijuana dispensaries in the past 18 months, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.