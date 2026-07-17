Friday, July 17, 2026
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Shops at Hampton Oaks
Built in 2008, the Shops at Hampton Oaks features eight retail suites and was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.9M Sale of Neighborhood Retail Center in Fairburn, Georgia

by Abby Cox

FAIRBURN, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.9 million sale of the Shops at Hampton Oaks, a 20,295-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Fairburn, about 20 miles southwest of Atlanta. Zach Taylor and Eric Abbot of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a partnership controlled by Jacksonville-based Regency Centers, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Built in 2008, the Shops at Hampton Oaks features eight retail suites and was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale to a mix of fitness, experiential and service-oriented tenants. Surrounded by the Hampton Oaks residential community, the property is situated near major employers such as Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

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