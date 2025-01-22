Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Airport Place Apartments was built in 2023.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $20.1M Sale of Airport Place Apartments in Clarksville, Tennessee

by John Nelson

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $20.1 million sale of Airport Place Apartments, a 121-unit multifamily community located on an eight-acre site near Clarksville Regional Airport and Fort Campbell.

Charlie Smith of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, Mastermind Multifamily Investments, in the transaction. Gloria Gregory of Marcus & Millichap’s Knoxville office represented the seller, Todd Morris of Morris Properties. Jody McKibben served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee for the deal.

Built in 2023, Airport Place features onsite property management and units include smart security systems, eat-in kitchens, washers and dryers and walk-in closets.

