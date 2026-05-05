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Located in Belmont, Calif., El Dorado Apartments features 38 one- and two-bedroom units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $20.2M Sale of El Dorado Apartments in Belmont, California

by Amy Works

BELMONT, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has directed the sale of El Dorado Apartments, a multifamily community in Belmont. The assed traded for $20.2 million, or $518,910 per unit. Robert Johnston, Adam Levin and Arman Sadigh of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Constructed in 1962, El Dorado Apartments features 39 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Unit interiors have been upgraded and select units have washers/dryers, dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and kitchen islands. Community amenities include a fitness center and private covered parking.

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