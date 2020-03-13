Marcus & Millichap Brokers $20.5M Sale Silicon Valley Industrial Warehouse

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 1800 Dobbin Drive in San Jose, Calif., the industrial warehouse is subdivided into a 25,000-square-foot unit and a 56,475-square-foot unit.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of 1800 Dobbin Drive, an industrial warehouse located in San Jose. San Diego-based Westcore Properties acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $20.5 million, or $252 per square foot.

Built in 1967 on 3.5 acres, the 81,475-square-foot property features 29-foot clear heights. The building is partitioned into a 25,000-square-foot unit and a 56,475-square-foot unit. Additionally, the facility is in close proximity to the Berryessa/North San Jose Bay Area Rapid Transit station.

Jeffrey Ida, Cole Ferrari and Brendan Gallagher of Marcus & Millichap’s San Francisco office represented the seller in the deal.