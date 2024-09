NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $20 million sale of a portfolio of seven multifamily buildings totaling 124 units in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. The rent-stabilized buildings feature a mix of one- to four-bedroom units. John Brennan, Bryan Ellis and Miles Davis-Bosch of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were New York-based private investors that requested anonymity.